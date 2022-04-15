WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard T. Kerchofer, 62, passed away Thursday morning, April 14, 2022 at his home.



Richard was born on June 26, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Thomas and Mary Jane Kerchofer.



He was a 1977 Howland High School graduate and a retired meat cutter at Giant Eagle.



He enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was fishing, golfing and camping. He was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan. He also loved to talk to his birds, Crystal and Pete.



Richard will be deeply missed by his mother, Mary Jane Kerchofer; partner of 25 years, Kathryn Thomas; sisters, Linda Elliot, Diane Kerchofer and Joan (Kenneth) Pringle; brothers, Gerald, David and Thomas Kerchofer and nieces, Lauren and Andrea Elliott and nephew, Andrew Pringle.



He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Kerchofer; maternal grandparents, John and Mary Osipchak; paternal grandparents, Jacob and Mary Ann Kerchofer and brother-in-law Thomas Elliott.



Family and friends may visit from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Father Christopher Cicero officiating.



Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Warren Family Mission in his memory.



A television tribute will air Sunday, April 17, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.