Richard Scott, Sr., West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Scott, Sr., 67, passed away Thursday evening June 11, 2020 at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley.



Richard was born on July 3, 1952 in Apollo, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clara A. and Elizabeth (Anthony) Scott.



He loved to ride his motorcycle, playing bingo and going camping with his wife.



He will be survived by his loving wife, Linda Scott; his son, Weylin Scott and his fiancé Alexis Schuller; grandchildren, Brittany, Less, Paige, Bobby, Sonny, Scott, Wesley, Krista, Dylan, Melanie, Nicole and Leilani; brothers, Terry Scott, Mickey Hemphill, Rodger Scott and Robby Scott and sister Alberta Guy.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Denise Albanese and Robin Wheaton; son, Richard Scott Jr. and grandson Sonny Wheaton.



Family and friends may visit on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with services to follow at 6:00 p.m.



Burial will take place at Mt. Washington Cemetery.



