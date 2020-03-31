Richard S. Rosine, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard S. Rosine, 84, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Liberty Health Care.

Richard was born on December 4, 1935 to the late Edward F. and Mildred M. Keffer Rosine.



He was a lifelong resident of the area graduating from The Rayen School. Richard attended Youngstown State University before beginning a career as a mechanical and sales engineer in the steel industry.



A member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for 52 years, Richard held numerous offices in the Baptist Youth Groups. In 1987 he joined Western Reserve Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He also attended Christ’s Church with his wife.



Richard was a member of the Mahoning Valley Engineers Society and the Republican Club of Hubbard. He belonged to St. Albans Lodge No. 677 F&AM for 48 years where he served twice as Master and held the offices of Treasurer and Secretary. He was elected President of the Masonic Temple Board of Trustees for two terms. Richard was an active member of All the Lodges Called St. Albans International, was a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite – Valley of Youngstown and was past president of the Past Masters Association of the 24th Masonic district. He was also a charter member of the Temple on the Hill Twelve High Club.



On July 27, 1956 he was united in marriage to the former Mona J. Kriebel who preceded him in death.

Richard is survived by his children, Richard (Linda) Rosine, Jr. and Velina Jo (Timothy) Taylor and his grandchildren, Michael Warren and Kara Rosine.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother.



A Memorial Service with Masonic Services will be held at a later date.

