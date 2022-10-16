NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Mayhugh, 66, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 13, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Richard was born on April 8, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Antoinette Capito.

He loved spending time outdoors, whether he was fishing or camping. He enjoyed shooting pool, watching the Cleveland Browns and going to car shows. He had a love for older vehicles. He was a loving father and grandfather and was know as a papa to everyone.

Richard will be deeply missed by his daughters, Julie (Jay) Ragalyi and Sarah Mayhugh; grandchildren, Shelley Enoch and Jay Jay Ragalyi; great-grandchildren, Roman, Cora and Callie; brothers, Brian (Robin) Mayhugh and Jeff Mayhugh; sisters, Sherrie Weston, Jan Leonetti and sisters-in-law, Scarlet, Amber and Crystal.

Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Therese “Terri” Mayhugh, whom he married on September 9, 1978 and passed on April 30, 2002 and his sister-in-law, Honey Mayhugh.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel, located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting lanefuneralhomes.com.

