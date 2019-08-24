Richard R. Roumfort, Medina, Ohio – Obituary

MEDINA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard R. Roumfort, 94, passed away Thursday morning, August 22, 2019 at Western Reserve Masonic Community.

Mr. Roumfort was born December 4, 1924, in Saratoga Springs, New York, a son of Richard H. and Gertrude E. (Sontag) Roumfort.

Rick was sales manager for Masonary Materials Plus, retiring in 1991.

He was a 1942 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown College.

Rick served his country with the U.S. Navy during WWII and was assigned to the U.S.S. Aaron Ward, a Destroyer that saw extensive action during the invasion of Okinawa.

He was an active member and Elder of the former Christ’s Church in Boardman.

Rick was very active in the Masonic Order, where he was a 60 plus year member. He served Hillman Lodge No. 481 F & A.M. as Master in 1963 and was the secretary for 20 years and was currently a member of Wick Lodge No. 481 F & A.M. Rick also served the 24th Masonic District as Deputy Grand Master from 1969 to 1971. He was a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite-Valley of Youngstown, where he served as Commander in Chief of Mahoning Consistory. Rick was also Coroneted a 33rd Degree Mason in Boston in 1987. He is also a member of the York Rite Bodies of Freemasonry. He was a charter member of the Temple on the Hill Hi-Twelve Club No. 720 and its first secretary. He was president of the Downtown Kiwanis Club in Youngstown in 1976.

Rick enjoyed gardening and doing yardwork as well as playing cards. He became a master gardener at age 82. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, who will be remembered as a hard worker.

Rick’s wife of 60 years, the former Marilyn A. Hake, whom he married May 6, 1950, died August 28, 2010. Rick is survived by his daughters, Denise A. (Ray) Kollar of Canfield and Jodi K. Blais of Lancaster; his son, Mark R. (Laurie) Roumfort of Canfield; his sister, June Hammond of Clearwater, Florida; his brothers, Roger and Ronald (Gloria) Roumfort, both of Erie, Pennsylvania and his grandchildren, Miranda and Mac Blais and Courtney, Kelsey and Jared Roumfort.

Besides his parents and wife, Rick was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Seidel; his brother, Robert Roumfort and his sister-in-law, Elaine Roumfort.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes – Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue in Boardman, where Masonic Services conducted by Wick Lodge No. 481 F & A.M. will be held at 4:00 p.m., immediately followed by the funeral service.

Memorial contributions in Rick’s name may be given to the Western Reserve Masonic Community, 4931 Nettleton Road Medina, OH 44256.

