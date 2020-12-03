Richard R. Moore, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard R. Moore, 80 of Canfield, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Boardman Campus.

Richard was born January 30, 1940 in Elkton, Ohio, a son of the late Ray E. and Pauline (Stokes) Moore and came to this area in 1963.

He graduated from David Anderson High School and following graduation he went on to serve in the U.S. Army in Battery C., 3D Missile Battalion 21st Artillery. His commanding officer wrote a letter of recommendation stating, “this man will succeed handsomely in whatever walk of life he chooses to undertake.”

Richard did succeed and after graduating from the New Castle School of Trades, he became an electrician for Material Sciences Corp of Canfield, (formerly Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel) where he had given them 55 years of loyal service and was still currently working.

He attended the Church at the Center in Salem and enjoyed fishing and boating. Richard loved working on cars and motorcycles. He was knowledgeable about anything mechanical and took satisfaction in doing his best, no matter what the job was. His family was very important to him and Richard will be dearly missed.

He leaves his wife, the former Darleen M. Oakley, whom he married March 3, 1963; two daughters, Sheila (Tim) Parks of Sale and Kristina (Jeff) Young of Tampa, Florida; three brothers, Kenneth (Helen) Moore of Florida, Glen (Joyce) Moore of Arizona and Dale (Karen) Moore of Lisbon and a sister, Cheryl Bricker of Lisbon. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Christa (Tyler) Bates and Nicholas Parks and two great-grandchildren, Travis and Trevor Bates.

Private services will be held for the family.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Patriotic Paws, 254 Ranch Trail, Rockwall, TX 75032 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

