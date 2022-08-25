YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. “Dick” Regano 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Hospice House.

Richard was born on June 29, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Anne Petrony Regano.

A 1954 graduate of South High School, Richard was employed for 47 years at various companies of the Youngstown Sheet and Tube and was self-employed in the printing business.

A man of faith, he was a long-time member of St. Christine’s Catholic Church.

Richard dedicated his life to the care of his special needs niece, Carol.

Richard was an excellent baker who loved to share cannoli with friends and family.



He is survived by his niece, Carol and Goddaughter, Kim Weitzman; cousin, Barbara Genco and great-nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Agnes Regano Baker; brothers, Sam Regano, Anthony Regano and James Regano and his nephew, Joseph Regano.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m., at St. Christine’s Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Richard will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Richard, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.