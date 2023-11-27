SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Michael Funk “Mike”, 67 formerly of Sharon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 23, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mike was born on November 6, 1956, in Sharon, the son of Richard E. Funk and Anita L. (Golobosky) Funk.

He married the love of his life, Roberta “Bobbi” (Kellar) Funk, on February 18, 1978. Together, they raised their children, Michael and Julie.

Mike was a selfless man that did anything for his family and friends. He had many passions and enjoyed spending time being surrounded by people and cheering his loudest at sporting events. The outdoors was Mike’s calling where he found tranquility and solitude while fishing, hunting and searching for arrowheads in Southern Ohio. Mike loved music and flea markets and most of all traveling with his bride, sightseeing and discovering everything they could. He mostly looked forward to seeing or talking to his grandkids.

He was a loving husband, dad and grandfather who is survived by his wife, Bobbi of Sharon; son, Michael and his wife, Christy Funk of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Julie and her husband, Earl Chapman of Sharon; six grandchildren, Sean, Jordyn, Hailey, Kaleigh, Ariana and Michael; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff and three sisters, Suzie, Kim and Kristi.

The family would like to thank the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Farrell for everything during this battle and special thanks to UPMC Shadyside ICU in Pittsburgh for their wonderful care and professionalism.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.

