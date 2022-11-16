FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. Turner,74, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 9, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center.

Richard was born in Altoona Pennsylvania, on January 27, 1948, a son of the late Cleon and Marie Turner.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, transferring to the Youngstown Air Force Base in the 70’s. He served in the Air Force at the 910th for his entire career, retiring as a Tech Sergeant

He met and married Su Vargo of Fowler, whom he loved with all his heart for 47 years.

He was an Ohio Constable, serving with Hartford and Fowler Townships, eventually transitioning to the Trumbull Mounted Deputies before he stopped patrolling. Richard was also a founding member of the Trumbull County Historical Village at the county fairgrounds, serving both on that board and the County Fair Board. He and his wife were staples of local craft shows for decades, selling their handmade pieces.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; children Laura Wiencek and her significant other, Eric Held and Jason Turner; grandchildren, Darren Coast and Sean Vernam; and a dear friend of the family, Christine Novicky – Ford, whom he considered a second daughter.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler, Ohio with military honors following.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

