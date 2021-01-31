Richard M. Morris, Sr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. Morris, Sr. (Web-Web), 73, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Richard was born on December 5, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Ray and Jenny (Lewis) Morris.

In 1968, Richard married the love of his life, Jane Morris, and they shared 52 years together.

Richard had retired from Copperweld Steel in 2001 after working there for 33 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the Dallas Cowboys. Richard had also enjoyed going to the casino with Jane.

He was a member of the Cortland Moose Lodge for over 50 years. Above all else, Richard enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Jane; his children, Wendy (Barry) Rentrop, Sheila (Tim) Bauer and Richard (Amanda) Morris, Jr.; his grandchildren, Jesse, Corey and Joshua Bauer, Sydney, Sadey and Marshall Morris and Savannah and Brandon Rentrop; his siblings, Lois (Bob) Miller and Robert (Carol) Morris and many other family and friends.

Besides his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his siblings, Ray Morris, Dorothy Wilson, Navada Brown, Ralph Morris, Mary Hill, Deloris Clutter, Esther Morris and Dave Morris.

During this time, no services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Richard’s family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley of Youngstown, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family of Richard M. Morris Sr. please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.