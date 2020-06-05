Richard M. Amey, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. Amey, 60, of Canfield passed peacefully Wednesday evening, June 3, in his wife’s arms surrounded by loved ones. He was always a fighter and fought the battle to the end against (AML) Leukemia.

Richard, known as “Rickie” was born June 1, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of the late Richard L. and Mary Lou (Gray) Amey and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1978 and was a truck driver for XPO Logistics, formerly Conway Freight for 30 years.

Rickie was very athletic, playing semi-pro football for the Cougars, coaching his boy’s sports and an avid golfer. He loved riding his Harley with his “Jozie” and “Ru” and traveling to the sunniest destinations he could with them but most importantly was the time he spent with children and grandchildren.

He leaves his wife, the former Jodie “Jozie” Pezzone, whom he married October 1, 2004 in Kona, Hawaii; four sons, Richard Amey of Youngstown, Rory (Betsy) Amey of Poland, Eric Amey of Austintown and Ryston “Ru” Amey at home and two grandchildren, Liam and Arya. Rickie also leaves three sisters, Mary Ellen Perry of Colorado, Karen Hoffer of Boardman and Janet Mackall of Youngstown and his brother, James (Toni) Amey of Canfield.

Friends may call on Sunday, June 7 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 8 at the funeral home. With the current health crisis, please be mindful of social distancing during the calling hours and funeral services.



