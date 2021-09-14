Richard Lee Mackey, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Mackey, age 74 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021.

He was married to his wife, Karen Fullerton Mackey, on August 22, 1968.

He served in the United States Army in 1967 through 1969.

He is preceded in death by dad, Otto Mackey; mom, Laura Mackey; sister, Donna Milliron; brother, William Mackey and brother, Charles Mackey.

He had a passion for the outdoors and could be found, golfing, fishing, hunting, bowling and most days playing disc golf.

He was a member of the Mosquito Bowman Club, the Conservation League and was an officer in both clubs.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Fullerton Mackey; son, Chris (Laura) Mackey; daughter, Tracy (Edward Welday) Dilley; grandson, Chad Dilley; stepgranddaughter, Morgen Libb and sisters, Gerri (Laura) Buqzavich, Carol Agave and Marilyn Nicolaus.

Funeral service will be held 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Champion Township Cemetery Chapel.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

