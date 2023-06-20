NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Hom, 61 of North Royalton died early Sunday morning, June 18, 2023 at the University Hospital of Parma.

Richard was born April 23, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Dan Lee and Anna Lee Hom.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1980 and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University.

Following his graduation Richard had worked for the Columbus Credit Bureau. He then moved to the Cleveland area where he worked as a mainframe developer for various companies. In 2017, he began free-lance consulting for computers where he was fortunate to travel to Florida, Texas and California.

Richard loved all types of sports; racing, professional wrestling, football and baseball. He cheered for the Los Angeles Rams, the Baltimore Orioles and the Michigan Wolverines. He loved music and movies and was a big Star Trek fan.

Besides his mother, Anna of Austintown, he leaves his sister, Nancy (Tom) Henshaw of Austintown and a brother, Tony Hom of Dublin. He was also a doting uncle to his nephews, Tyler and Trevor.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Dan who died on June 18, 2020.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 22, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Ave., Austintown from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m, followed by a funeral at noon.

