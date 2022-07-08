BOARDMANm, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lane Black, 86, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his residence.

He was born January 26, 1936 in Woodbine, West Virginia, a son of Glen and Freda (Casto) Black.

Lane was employed by Youngstown Steel Door for many years, retiring in 1991 and then worked for the United States Postal Service in Youngstown until his final retirement.

Lane served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army.

Lane loved following basketball and stock car racing and enjoyed bowling and playing cards but his greatest joy was watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Lane is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Delores (Dolly) Petrycki; three children and nine grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild and a son-in-law.

Family may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, followed by a Private Service at 1:00 p.m.



A television tribute will air Sunday, July 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.