Richard L. Lambert, Sr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Lambert, Sr., 80 of Girard, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 7, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Dick was born on December 26, 1940 in Akron, Ohio, the son of June and Odath Lambert.

On May 21, 1960, Dick married the love of his life, Shirley Jarome.

Dick enjoyed woodworking, watching NASCAR and wrestling and was an avid coin collector.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his biological father, Richard Dix; brothers, Bill, Butch, Delmer, Ralph, “Deb”; sisters, Suzann, Merry, Helen and Mary and great-grandchildren, Sabryna, Sabrya and Dontea.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley; their children, Sheila (John) Tare of Liberty, Oadath Lambert of Hubbard, Richard L. Lambert, Jr. of Girard and Doug Senter of Campbell; four grandchildren, Tamie (Dave) Deiley of Austintown, Ben duMarie of Liberty, Angela (Keith) Polois of Brookfield and Kayleigh Patrick-Lambert (Nigel) of Warren; four great-grandchildren, Dominic duMarie of Austintown, Alexis Deiley of Pennsylvania, Alyssa duMarie of Liberty and Mathew duMarie of Brookfield, along with two great-great-grandchildren, Ivory and Ariel; one brother, Bob and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Diana, Dr. Fitzpatrick and also Hospice of the Valley for their outstanding assistance and support throughout his illness.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at his home, 654 Hazel Street, Girard, Saturday February 13 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.