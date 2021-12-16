NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Berry, Sr., 80, of Niles passed away early Thursday morning, December 16, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center after a battle with COVID-19.

Richard was born July 16, 1941, in Youngstown the son of Richard E. and Aurelia (Greth) Berry.

He serviced his country in the US. Navy from 1958 until 1961 and was a member of the Navy Sea Bees.

Richard returned from services and worked on the assembly line at General Motors in Lordstown until his retirement in 1992.

He loved stock car racing and raced for over 50 years. Richard also loved spending time with his family , especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He leaves his wife, the former Joy Pershing, whom he married August 22, 1980, four children, Richard L. Berry Jr. of Austintown, Janice (Bruno) Paganini of Westerville, Grace Kuti and Kathy (Jeff) Christy both of Niles, one sister, Gwen Crum of Austintown, as well as 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Melanie Berry, and a brother Jackie.

Friends may call on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel where services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Due to Covid the family is requesting everyone visiting to wear a mask.

