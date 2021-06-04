Richard J. Valley, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” J. Valley, 82 of Canfield, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman.



Born January 14, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, Rich was the son of Ernest J. and Helen (Lesko) Valley.



Rich was a 1957 graduate of Struthers High School.

At 14 years old, Rich started painting for his father and he continue working for the family business, Valley Modern Painting, for over 53 years.



In his younger years, Rich played the saxophone for Bill Davids Rockets, backed Connie Francis and the Edsels. Rich and his wife Doris, were very active and belonged to several bowling leagues, golf leagues and card clubs. He was a member of the Mahoning County Corvette club and enjoyed cruising with his wife, in his 1962 Ford Galaxie. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes fan and he enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in the various activities including band, sports and the arts.



Besides his parents, Rich is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, the former Doris Burrows, whom passed away sadly six months ago, November 16, 2020. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Gary Valley.



Rich leaves his three children, Terri (Dave) Soukenik, Annette Valley and Rick (Dawn) Valley; his brother, Ernie, Jr. (Maryann) Valley; his five grandchildren, Timothy Alexander and Jesse, Brooke, Brandi and Bree Valley; three stepgrandchildren, Jennifer, David and Andrew Soukenik; his stepgreat-grandson, Beau Beitzel and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family will receive relatives and friends, Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at St. Michael’s Church in Canfield at 11:00 a.m., where the family will receive relative and friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church.

Rich will be laid to rest besides his wife at Calvary Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 6, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.