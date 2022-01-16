HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Ramsey, 81, passed away Saturday morning, January 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Richard was born on November 12, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Virginia Ramsey.

He was a 1958 graduate of Howland High School and worked as a steelworker then custodian for Howland Local School until he retired in 1998.

He was a loving and caring father, papa and great papa who loved to travel with his family. He enjoyed being outdoors whether he was hunting, fishing and camping. He was an avid beekeeper and enjoyed flying planes. He was involved with the Boy Scouts and was a Troop Leader for Howland Troop #28. He also enjoyed playing blackjack and was a dog lover.

Richard will be deeply missed by his loving children, Kim (Robert) Jones of Newton Falls and Tom (Marilyn) Ramsey of Warren; four grandchildren, Jeanette Petracco of Poland, Stephanie Douglass, Seth (Lisa) Douglass, and Charles Douglass, all of Warren; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Elly, Howie, Pearl, Kellan and Gabriella; brother, Harry R. (JoAnne) Ramsey; many nieces, nephews and his special companion, Carol King.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Donna Ramsey, whom he married on February 5, 1960 and passed on December 18, 2015 and brother, Thomas H. Ramsey.

Family and friends may visit from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts – Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, with services to follow at 7:30 p.m.

