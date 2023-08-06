WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Mazarik, 85, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 3, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion after a short battle with cancer.

Richard was born on April 5, 1938 in Warren Ohio, a son of the late John and Mary Mazarik.

He was a graduate of St. Mary High School in Warren.

Richard was proud to serve his community as a Warren City Firefighter for over 25 years. By his retirement, he had risen to the rank of Assistant Fire Chief.

He was selflessly available to anyone with any kind of need and always willing to take charge of a project and offer words of wisdom. He was not only a knight in shining armor to his family, but to everyone in his community.

He was a member of St. Mary and St. Joseph Catholic Church and a Eucharistic Minister, usher, a member of the renewal retreat team at St. Pius X Church and volunteered on many church committees.

He was also a member of the Westside Maple Leaf Club, the Slovak Club and Knights of Columbus.

He was an avid bowler where he bowled a 300 game while bowling in leagues. He wintered in Florida with his daughter. He loved spending time with his family.

Richard will be deeply missed by his loving daughter, Lisa (Paul Whalen) Mazarik of Tampa, Florida; dear friend whom he made his home with, Kathleen Sekela; Kathleen’s children, Mary Katherine of Raleigh, North Carolina, Timothy and Michael (Tammy); grandchildren, Andrea, Andrew, Emily, Amanda, Megan, Jason and Cooper; nieces, Denise (Pete) Adame, Marcie Needham, Kathy (David) Paulsen and nephew, Barry (Ann Marie) Mazarik.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ann, whom he married on May 9, 1959 and passed away in 2007; daughter, April Ann Mazarik Wogan; son, Richard Mazarik; grandson, Tommy Wogan and siblings, John Mazarik, Emil Mazarik, Mary Temple, Irene Mazarik and Edward Mazarik.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren and from 9:30 – 10:30AM on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary and St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 232 Seneca Street in Warren.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

Family and friends may send memorial contributions to St. Vincent De Paul in Richard’s memory at 2431 Niles Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Heartfelt condolences can be sent to the family by visiting lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Richard J. Mazarik, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.