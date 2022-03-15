WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J Lander passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 14, healthy until he reached the natural end of life.

He was born in 1929 in Martin’s Ferry Ohio and moved with his parents, Mary and Richard H. to Warren, Ohio as a child.

Except for a brief stint in the regular army, he lived in Warren the entire rest of his life.

In 1950 he married his high school sweetheart, JoAnne Rish, a marriage producing three children and lasting 71 years!

Starting as a draughtsman, his combination of people skills and technical ability made him ideal as a sales engineer for Packard Electric, a position he held for the bulk of his career.

His other occupation was as an officer in the Ohio National Guard. Beginning with the company in Warren, Ohio in 1951, he achieved the rank of full colonel, culminating in command of the 107th Armored Cavalry Battalion.

He was a 60-year Mason, joining Carroll F Clapp F&AM Lodge (Warren) in 1961.

Richard was active in the Howland Community Church, serving as a deacon and elder.

In retirement he served on the boards of many community service organizations but his passion was as a docent at the Butler Institute of American Art, teaching art to adults and kids.

His last years were devoted to caring for JoAnne.

He had a life-long, large but close-knit circle of friends whom he valued like family.



Richard is survived by JoAnne; three children, Dr. Jeffrey Lander, Dr. Bradley Lander and Nancy Fults and by his brothers, David and Robert.



Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Howland Community Church, 198 Niles Cortland Road SE #2427, Warren, OH 44484. Calling hours will be held prior to the service at the church from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow the service at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



