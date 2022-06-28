MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Justis, 79, of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.



Born February 17, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, Richard was the son of William I. and Emily C. (Shibley) Justis.



Richard served his country in the United States Air Force.

Prior to retirement he was a welder and held various other odd jobs after.

He was a member of the AFA.

He was a history aficionado and loved airplanes. Richard loved his animals and was known for having the “fattest squirrels in town.”



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary Ann (Keckes), whom he married May 4, 1968; his daughter, Laura (fiancé, John Wilson) Justis and his brother, Thomas (Sue) Justis.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, William “Bill” (Betty) Justis, Jr. and John “Mike” (Ruby) Justis.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 30, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Private services will be held at a later date.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.



To send flowers to the family of Richard, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.