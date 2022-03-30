CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Brauer, 85 of Canfield, formerly of Liberty, died early Wednesday morning, March 30, 2022 at Hospice House of Poland.

Richard was born July 30, 1936 in Girard, a son of the late Ralph T. and Della (Hacker) Brauer and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Girard High School in 1954 and received his electrician certification from ATES Trade School.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

Richard worked as an electrician for U.S. Steel, McDonald Works, Alcan and Novelis, retiring in 1992. He also worked as an Auxilliary Police Officer for the Liberty Police Department.

Richard was a member of the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in North Jackson, the F.O.P.A. and the Vienna Rod and Gun Club. He was a former member of the Liberty Optimist Club where he had served as president. Richard liked all sports. He was an avid golfer and had golfed in various leagues and had coached Little League Baseball for years. Richard always kept active and enjoyed bicycling and running.

He leaves his wife, the former Sarah A. “Sally” Waller whom he married November 24, 1990; his children, Kim M . Brauer of Poland, Richard J. (Lori) Brauer of Livonia, MI, Robert J. Brauer of Bainbridge, Ohio, Scott A. (M.J.) Zilke of Berlin Center, Paula (Tim) McCabe of Hubbard and seven grandsons, Scott Robert Zilke, Drew Bauer, Dan Zilke, Phillip J. Pillin, Alex Brauer, Ethan Brauer and Adam Brauer.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Judith Beard, whom he married June 1960, died May 15, 1988; four brothers, Donald Brauer, Raymond Brauer, his twin and Eldon and Dewayne who died as children.

Friends may call on Saturday from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1110 N. Salem-Warren Rd., North Jackson, followed by a service at noon.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley or to the memorial fund of the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

