Richard Eugene Zelonish, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Eugene Zelonish, 82, passed away Friday morning, August 7, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born May 22, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of John and Rose Mary (Folk) Zelonish.

Richard was a Baker with the Schwebel Baking Co.

He was a 1956 graduate of Chaney High School. Richard served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.

He was of the Catholic Faith. Richard was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, the former Virginia L. Barkewicz, whom he married April 1, 1966; his children, Richard W. (Julie) Zelonish of Hubbard, Christopher (Bobbi) Zelonish of Austintown, Jennifer Horvatich of Colorado and Amy Zelonish of Liberty; his brothers, Robert Zelinski of Poland and Edward (Carol) Zelonish of Youngstown; 12 grandchildren and a close family friend who was like a daughter to Richard and his wife, Karen Eberth of Boardman.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Patty Zelinski.

According to Richard’s wishes, there are no calling hours or Services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Richard’s name may be given to Wounded Warriors Project, 600 River Ave. Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

