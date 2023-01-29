WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Ernest Dunn, Sr., 82, of Warren, passed away peacefully Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home.

Richard was born November 23, 1940, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Martin Dunn and Anna Mae Bosetti and came to this area in 1970.

He was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary/St. Joseph Parish, Austintown.

He worked in skilled trades as a pipe fitter for J & L Steel in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, for 15 years, then at the General Motors Lordstown Plant, where he retired.

Richard was a sports fan, especially a Pittsburgh sports fan and would root for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and Panthers. He looked forward to hunting trips with the family every year around Thanksgiving for deer at the “No Fish to Fry Camp,” but his true love was golf. Richard had been a member of the Olde Dutch Mill Golf Course for many years and had golfed in various leagues. He was very proud of his two holes-in-one he received; one at Pine Lakes and the most recent at Olde Dutch Mill.

He leaves his wife of 62 years, the former Deanna Zielinske, whom he married January 21, 1961; his children, Richard (Lori) Dunn, Jr., of Spring, Texas, Sandra (George) Podolsky of North Jackson and William (Gina) Dunn of Columbiana; 11 grandchildren, Nicole (Stephen), Richard III (Brittni), Jamie, Alex (David) Michael (Emily), Kelli (Randy), Jeffrey (Giovanna), Sergey, Evan, Andrew, Emily and nine great-grandchildren. Richard also leaves a brother, Gary (Lori) Bosetti of Midland, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a son, Brad Allen Dunn; two brothers, John, Paul and two sisters, Mary Ann and Kathy.

Friends may call on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank Ohio Living Hospice for their prompt and compassionate response.

Friends and family may give their condolences at lanefuneralhomes.com.

