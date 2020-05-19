Richard Earl Swisher, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Earl Swisher, 82, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Richard was born May 6, 1938 in Zanesville, the son of Clarence and Opal (Abbott) Swisher.

He was a graduate of Northwest High School and worked on the assembly line at General Motors Lordstown until his retirement in 1997.

Richard had many hobbies but most of all he loved to sing. He leaves his wife of 62 years, the former Helen Maxine Kuhns, whom he married April 26, 1958. Richard also leaves two children, Rhonda (Keith) Wilson of Akron, and Richard Swisher Jr. of Grafton, four grandchildren, Jennifer, Keith Jr., Craig and Ryan, ten great grandchildren, Erica, Austin, Dillon, Madyson, Owen, Evan, Brianna, Hannah, Caleb, and William as well as two sisters, Genieva Berens of Newark and Dawn Hale of Massillon.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by one sister, JoAnne Powell.

A private service will be held for the family at this time. A public memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Richard’s life.



Richard’s final resting place will be in Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Richard Earl Swisher, please visit our Tribute Store.