Richard E. Miller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. “Rick” Miller, 64, of Mecca Township died at 10:11 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Geauga Medical Center after suffering an apparent heart attack.

He was born August 2, 1956, in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the son of the late Ronald and Jeanette (Laubmeier) Miller.

As a young man, he was a cheesemaker in Wisconsin and New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and for the past 35 years was a cabinet maker most recently working for Kamans Art Shoppe in Bainbridge for the past 10 years.

Rick served in the US Army and was of the Catholic faith.

He was an avid reader especially of WW II history and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed maintaining his home and was a loving, caring and thoughtful man.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marsha (Sotak) Miller whom he married June 15, 1985; four brothers, Donald of Los Angeles, Ronald (Elizabeth) of Wampum, Pensylvania, Andrew, (Debra) of Ft. Worth, Texas, Michael (Tina) of Butler and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a sister, Julie Miller Downing.

Services will be 9:30 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Lane Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel where friends will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.

Masks and social distancing will be observed.

