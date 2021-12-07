Richard E. DiOrio, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. DiOrio, 84 of Canfield, passed away early Monday morning, December 6, 2021, at Antonine Village only ten difficult months after losing the love of his live, Phyllis.

Richard was born October 11, 1937, in Youngstown the youngest son of the late Louis and Antoinette (Fusco) DiOrio.

He was a 1955 graduate of Chaney High School and served in the Army Reserves for six years.

Richard retired after 23 years of service with General Motors in Lordstown where he was a machinist and toolmaker.

He loved life and was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. He was a member of the Salem Gun Club and the Northeast Ohio Conservation Club. He made and flew model airplanes. He and his wife, Phyllis, built a cabin in Pennslvania, which became the family sanctuary to get away from day-to-day problems and stress. Richard adored his family.

He was a member of St. Michael Church in Canfield and was a past president of the Villas of Fair Park Association.

His wife and the love of his live for more than 60 years, the former Phyllis Houser whom he married October 8, 1960, passed away on February 18, 2021.

Richard leaves two daughters, Laura Lynn (Rick) Blanco of Canfield and Julie Anderson of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, twins, Ashley and Lindsey Anderson, Mark Blanco and Amanda Blanco, along with many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Richard was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael Anderson; two brothers, Louis and Anthony DiOrio and one sister, Cecelia Joseph.

Friends may call Friday, December 10, 2021, from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at the bell tower at St. Michael Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Antonine Village along with the hospice staff for all the care and compassion given to Richard and his family during his stay.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to the sisters at Antonine Village in Richard’s name.

To send flowers to the family of Richard E. DiOrio please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.