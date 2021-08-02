Richard “Dick” Iler, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Iler, 79, passed away Friday evening, July 30, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.



Richard was born on January 31, 1942, in Salem, Ohio a son of the late Elden and Catherine Iler.



He attended Lordstown High School and was drafted into the United States Army to service his country.

He enjoyed working on, building, and driving motorcycles and old cars.



Richard will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Cheryl Iler, whom he married on October 5, 1968; sons, Chris (Julie) Iler and Chad Iler; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Dale (Jacque) Iler and Pete (Heidi) Iler; sisters Carol Casterline and Karen (Jr) McCormick and sister-in-law, Carol Iler.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Larry Iler.



Family and friends may visit from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 4, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts -Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren with services to follow at 4:00 p.m.



