AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Frank Wilson (91) of Austintown, Ohio passed on May 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Richard was born on June 18, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Dick was graduate of South High School class of 1949.

He was proceeded in death by his loving parents, Carl and Jennie Wilson and his brother, Jim (Kay) Wilson.

His memories will be cherished by his wife, “the love of his life”, Wilma Wilson (91) their children Shelley (Bruce) Donahue, Richard (Holly), Jeffery (Susan) Wilson, his grandchildren Kyle (Fiona) Donahue, Rich (Kristina) Wilson, Kacie Donahue, Angelina Veneroso and great-grandchildren Oliver Donahue, Scarlet Donahue, Mila Wilson and William Wilson.

Dick married the love of his life, Wilma Price, on March 24, 1951. They started dating in the 8th grade and celebrated 71 years of marriage.

Dick enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 and is a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the United States Airforce after 4 years as an Air Traffic Controller.

He is a member of the American Legion Post 301.

Upon discharge from the Air Force, he become an electrical project engineer. He worked for McKay Machine and Wean United for 30 years prior to his retirement in 1987.

He enjoyed camping, fishing and he built his own home which he continued to work on throughout his life. He enjoyed making homemade wine to give to all his friends when he saw them. He was a member of Austintown Community Church and enjoyed spending time with his friends from the Brunch Bunch.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Austintown, Ohio with services immediately to follow.



A television tribute will air Friday, May 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.