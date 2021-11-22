Richard Daniels, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Daniels died peacefully at his home In Lake Milton, Ohio on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the age of 91.

He was born in a farmhouse in Hicksville, Ohio on July 30, 1930, to Maurice and Minnie (Trimble) Daniels.

He was preceded in death by his brother, George Daniels; sister, Wanetta (Daniels) Belknap; his first wife, Nancy (Brown) Daniels; his stepson, Raymond Edward Fox and grandson, Case Edward Phillips.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Connie (Horn) Daniels and four children, Stephen Daniels, Keith Daniels, Larry Daniels and John Daniels, as well as five stepchildren, Kathy (Fox) Dowda, Karen (Fox) Grippa, Ron Fox, Kay Fox and Sidney Neeley; along with 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

Most of the large, blended family lived together in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, then Hartville, Ohio, then for the last 37 years in Lake Milton which had been a summer home for the family for over 80 years.

He was a truck driver early in life making his first trip to St. Louis for a bakery in Hicksville before he was even 18 years old.

He served in the Air Force as a weatherman reporting to the pilots from Okinawa during the Korean War. The Air Force wanted him to go to meteorology school but in his words “I always wanted to drive a truck.” After the war he resumed driving, buying his own L J Mack. He hauled produce and seafood until 1971 when he dispatched for and later owned, Kandel Transport in Akron, Ohio until he retired in 1992. The business was sold to his son, John “Jack” Daniels and has grown to more than 60 trucks today. Dick did not stay retired long though, coming back to drive for Kandel from 1996 to 2014 when at the age of 84 he decided it was time to stop. He was and still is a legend at Kandel. Dick’s work ethic and generosity to other drivers helped many become better drivers and better people.

Private family services have been held for Dick. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

