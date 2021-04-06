Richard Chad Martin, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Chad Martin, 46, of Austintown passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Austinwoods Nursing Center and will now be in the arms of our loving Lord after 22 years of being very disabled following an auto accident.

Up until November of 2020 he resided at Briarfield at Ashley Circle, with his parents being there daily until the covid pandemic. They devoted themselves in caring for him as much as possible. Despite being able to talk, he tried to communicate with gestures. His smiles and laughing brought much happiness to all.

He was of the Lutheran Faith.

Rich was born to Richard and Linda Stefanick Martin on February 10, 1975.

A 1993 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and the MCJVS-for building, remodeling and maintenance, he excelled in his work. In his senior year at the MCJVS, he began working for John Knepp Construction and did so till the day prior to his accident in July 1998. He also worked for McCormick’s Vac’n Sew as a tech, in Boardman and for JL Treharn-makers of fine reproduction furniture in Youngstown.

From a young age, he was very active, loving and fixing anything he could, especially if it had a motor on it. He rode motorcycles, ATV’s and from age 17-21, totally rebuilt his 1980 Malibu. He was very creative and loved Legos and Hot Wheel cars. Being very respectful and always had a smile on his face and was a very hard worker.

Rich will be sadly missed and leaves to cherish his memories, his parents; his niece, McClintock (Jared) Scott; his nephew, Clay Ramseyer; his great niece, Brylee Scott; his aunts, Karen Johnson of Annandale, Virginia, Carolee (Jerry) Treharn of Austintown, Barbara Martin of Weathersfield and Margaret Ann (Keith) Hood of North Carolina; many great cousins and two dear, devoted friends, Maria Morales and Joe Cecil.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, John and Matilda Stefanick, Roy and Winona Martin and Wilma Martin; his sister Lisa Martin; his aunt, Sara Gerlach; his aunt Joan; his uncle, Rick and his niece Erika Sheridan.

Many thanks go out to the staff at Briarfield at Ashley Circle and Austinwoods for their loving care and for the many Doctors that have cared for Rich over the years.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave., Austintown, Ohio followed by a family service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, conducted by Pastor Richard Kidd.

All guests are required to wear a mask and honor the 6-foot rule. Please exit the funeral home and do not linger after paying respects to the family.

To send flowers to the family of Richard C. Martin please visit our Tribute Store.