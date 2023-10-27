NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Camelli, Sr., 87, of Newton Falls, Ohio departed this life Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 1:44 a.m.

He was born June 16, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Florendo and Jennie Camelli.

He was a truck driver, mechanic, steel worker and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Rick had a passion for tinkering and loved spending time outdoors. He was proud of his Italian heritage, loved to cook, enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling. His resourcefulness and love for the outdoors brought him great joy throughout his life.

Rick is survived by his loving wife Sharon Camelli of Newton Falls Ohio; two daughters, Barbara Smith of Youngstown, Ohio, and Sherri (Tyler) Wright of Chesapeake Virginia; three sons, John Zenn of Struthers, Ohio, Richard Jr (Kim) Camelli of Newton Falls, Ohio, and Brian (Angie) Camelli of Niles, Ohio; his brother Gino Camelli of Howland, Ohio, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joseph and Robert, and sister Geraldine. He valued the time spent with his family and leaves behind cherished memories with each of them.

An informal post-cremation memorial service will be held to commemorate Rick’s life, surrounded by close friends and family. Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, Austintown, Ohio.

Rick’s passing is deeply mourned by his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.