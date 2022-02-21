AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Taafe, 86 of Austintown, died Sunday evening, February 20 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Youngstown.

Richard was born June 19, 1935 in Youngstown, a son of the late Leo A, and Bernice (Thrasher) Taaffe and was a lifelong area resident.

Richard, known as “Dick” grew up in Poland, graduating from Poland Seminary High School in 1953, where he was a three year letterman in football. After high school Dick attended Mount Union College and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in History. He was a member and officer in Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and a letterman on Mounts track team. In 1964 he received his Master’s Degree in Education from Westminster College and furthered his education at Youngstown State University, University of Dayton and others.

After graduating from Mount Union College in 1957 Dick enlisted in the Army Security Agency as a Morse Code Interceptor, serving in Japan for two years.

He began his teaching career at Canfield High School as a history and physical education teacher in 1960. In 1967 he was appointed Assistant Principal at Canfield Middle School and in 1970 became Principal at C.H. Campbell Elementary School in Canfield, where he served until his retirement in 1992.

While living in Canfield, Dick served as a part-time firefighter for 36 years and during the 1960s he was a part-time Canfield police officer. In addition, Dick was elected to the original Canfield City Charter Commission, which drew up the charter for the city. For several years he served as a member and President of the Canfield Civil Service commission among other committees.

Dick leaves four children, Dan (Amy) Taaffe of St. Albans, West Virginia, Dr. Steve (Cynthia) Taaffe of Nacogdoches, Texas, Jimmy Taaffe of Struthers and Sue Taaffe (Ralph Colla) of Tempe, Arizona; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves the most important person in his life, his long time love, Joannie McCullough and two sisters, Marilyn Morrison of Poland and Jere Boyer of Lorain, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Dick was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kristy Taaffe and two sisters, Donna Hardie and Carol Hetrick.

Friends may call on Friday, February 25 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512



Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.