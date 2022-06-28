CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Cumo, 73 of Canfield, died early Friday morning, June 24, 2022.

Richard was born December 31, 1948 in New Castle, Pennslvania, a son of the late Marion and Antoinette (Chicone) Cumo.

Richard graduated from New Castle High School and was a driver for UPS for 33 years, retiring in 2003.

Richard was a McDonald’s fanatic, loved their coffee and was well known at the Canfield McDonald’s for daily visits.

His wife, the former Leonajean Fortuna, whom he married September 9, 1972, died July 7, 2012.

He leaves his two sons, Richard M. Cumo of Cleveland and Antony (Kelly) Cumo of Canfield and two grandchildren, Nathan and Ryan. Richard Also leaves his sister, Angeline DeChellis of Struthers and a brother, Joseph Cumo of Canton.

Besides his parents and his wife, Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Marion Cumo.

Per Richard’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

