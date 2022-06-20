CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Butch” Clark, 69, passed away Friday morning, June 17, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.



Butch was born on January 5, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Mary Clark.



He enjoyed spending time with his friends but most of all he loved being the best father and grandfather. He was devoted to his daughter, Miranda and his grandchildren, Ethan and Isabella, which he adored.



Butch will be deeply missed by his daughters, Miranda (Scott) Simmons and Holly Scott; grandchildren, Ethan, Isabella, Emma and Camille; his aunts, Sherry, Sue and Donna; uncle, Bob and many cousins.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Clark.



Per Butch’s request, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Shafer Winans Chapel in Cortland.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



To send flowers to the family of Butch Clark , please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.