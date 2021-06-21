Richard Baldwin Marshall, Jr., Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Baldwin Marshall, Jr., 84, of Berlin Center passed away Saturday evening, June 19, 2021, at Salem Reginal Hospital.

Richard was born January 2, 1937, in Youngstown, Ohio the son Gladys E. (Cook) Marshall.

He worked for Wean United until 1997 and also for Berlin Center Road Department Retiring in 2013. Richard was also a volunteer fire fighter with Berlin Center for a number of years.

He was a former member of Ruritan in Berlin and Ellsworth and a member of Ellsworth Presbyterian Church.

His wife the former Coleen Cribley, whom he married March 5, 1957, passed away June 3, 2014. Richard leaves two sons, Russell (Melissa) Marshall, and Richard “Fred” Marshall and one daughter Angel (James) Gatto all of Berlin Center, as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services were held.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

