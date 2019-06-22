Richard B. Wolanzyk Obituary

BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Wolanzyk, 82, of Burghill, died Saturday morning, June 22, 2019, at Cortland Healthcare Center.

He was born August 28, 1936, in Narolniasto-Lubaczow, Poland, the son of the late Bronislaw and Aniela Wolanzyk. He moved to the United States when he was 14 years old.

Richard retired from Taylor Winfield in 2003 where he was a machinist and had also worked at Denman Rubber.

He was a jack of all trades and a Mr. Fix-it and was always willing to help anyone and everyone if they needed it. Richard always loved to go on long drives and thoroughly enjoyed feeding and watching the birds. He will be sadly missed and was loved by all.

He is survived by his companion of 22 years, Cheryl Siggelow of New Castle, Pennsylvania; two sons, Randy B. (Stephanie) Wolanzyk of Cortland and John B. Wolanzyk of New Castle; five grandsons, Charlie of Cortland, Daylen (Kimberly) Rock of Columbus, John, Jr. and Chase, both of Southington and Dan (Michelle) Fitch of Huntsburg, Ohio; one great-grandson, Dylan Fitch; two special great-nieces, Abby and Evie Jo Wells; Richard’s great-nephew and little buddy, Matthew Wells and Richard’s ex-wife and friend, Shirley Wolanzyk of Howland.

One son, Steven preceded him in death in 2000; as well as, one brother, Stanley Wolanzyk and a grandson, Christopher Fioramonti.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time on Wednesday, June 26 with Pastor Fred Keener, officiating.

Burial will be at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rich Center for Autism, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555 or to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.shaferwinanschapel.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 24 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.