MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Ohl, 64 of Mineral Ridge, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Richard, affectionately known to his friends and family as Rick, was born August 1, 1958 in Warren, Ohio. He was one of three sons to the late Richard B. Ohl and Judy A. (Brumbaugh) Ronzi.

Richard was a lifelong resident of Mineral Ridge, graduating from Mineral Ridge High School in 1976 and later he obtained a political science degree.

He worked for General Motors for over 40 years and wore several hats to include working the line, being a member of their emergency response team, safety representative and committee man.

He was devoted to service to others and was a Mineral Ridge Volunteer Firefighter for over 20 years and an EMT.

He loved hunting, golfing, pickle ball, cooking for his family and his winters spent in Florida with his wife but mostly spending time with his friends and family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Karen (Lee) Ohl, whom he married June 29, 2010; his mother, Judy; his children, Ricky Ohl, Kellie (Mark) Work and Eric Ohl; his stepchildren, Greg (Orisha) Mickel, David (Amanda) Mickel and Avfton (William) List and nine grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father and his brothers, Robert and Steve Ohl.

Friends and family may visit on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The family request memorial contributions be made to Mineral Ridge Volunteer Firefighter Association, 3588 S. Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

