Richard A. Wilkes, Bazetta, Ohio

BAZETTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Wilkes, age 98, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 with family at his side.



Richard was born May 26, 1923 in Salem, Ohio to the late Richmond and Edith (Mays) Wilkes.

Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served during World War II in the Pacific Theatre with the Amphibious Force. Richard earned three battle stars.



He was the owner and operator of Wilkes Well Drilling.



Richard was an avid wood-worker and could always be found working on a project or fixing something. He loved to read and watch cowboy movies. Richard loved nothing more than spending time with his family.



He was a member of the VFW in Johnston, the Cortland Moose and Bazetta Christian Church.



Besides his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, the former Dorothy Hefner; his daughter Barbara and his sister, Marian Louise Wilkes.



Richard is survived by his children, Richard (Sue) Wilkes, James (Donna) Wilkes and Dona (Larry) Phillips; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and a sister, Christine Montgomery.



Funeral services are private.

Interment in Hillside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

