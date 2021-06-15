Richard A. Kloss, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Kloss, 64 of Struthers passed away on Monday evening, June 14, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman Campus.

Richard was born April 17, 1957, in Warren the son of Robert S. and Caryl (Jones) Kloss.

He was a graduate of Fitch High School class of 1976 and also a graduate of the New Castle School of Trades in welding.

Richard worked for the Youngstown Vindicator as a district manager for more than 20 years and then worked for Mahoning County Facilities as an Artisan.

Richard received his private pilot license at the age of 16 and enjoyed flying for many years. He also enjoyed drag racing, trips to the Indy 500, traveling and was an avid bowler, bowling a perfect 300 game in February of 2002.

Richard leaves his wife, the former Sandra (Pecalitsky) Gane, whom he married February 4, 2000, his mother, Caryl Kloss of Austintown, two children, Tommy (Liane) Kloss of Portland, Oregon and Melissa (Michael) Coppola of Poland, three grandchildren, Zach Gane, Gino Coppola, and Chloe Coppola, as well as one sister; Marilyn Heaven of Austintown and two brothers; Bryan (Pam) Kloss of Canfield and David (Kristen) Kloss of Indianapolis.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Robert in December 2020. Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 7:00 p.m.

