Richard A. Foor, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” A. Foor, 58, of Austintown, passed away early Monday morning, November 16, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

Rich was born May 12, 1962 in Youngstown, the son of Morrell and Wanda (Sigel) Foor.



Rich was a lifelong resident and a 1980 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He worked at Kohl’s for over 14 years.

He enjoyed gardening, cooking and golfing.



Rich is survived by his father, Morrell; his brothers, Dale Foor and Victor (Laurie) Foor and his sister, Jessica (Fred Kloos).



Richard is preceded in death by his mother, Wanda and his brothers, Gary and Terry.



Private services will be held at Ellsworth Community Church and Rich will be laid to rest at Ellsworth Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at a later time when people can gather again.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to defer the cost of services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

