Richard A. Fife, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Fife, of Niles, passed away at his home on August 23, 2020 at 12:07 p.m. surrounded by his family; holding his brother’s hand as he took his last breath. They say only the good die young, Richie was only 56.



On October 10, 1963, Richie was born to Estle “Frog” and Sandra (McGowen) Fife and was a lifelong resident of Niles.

Richie enjoyed fishing and was the self-proclaimed “Bass Master”.



Richie is survived by his father, Estle “Frog” Fife of Niles, his daughter Deena Lynn (Mark Jackson) of Girard; his son Richard Hemison of Warren; his grandchildren: Madison and Layla Fife and Mark Jr. and Kaleigh Jackson; his brothers Roland Fife of Michigan and Randy (Kerri) Fife of Howland; his nephews: Matthew, Randall and Roland; his nieces: Maxine and Abigale Fife.



His family takes comfort in knowing that as the gates of Heaven opened his theme song “Black in Black” loudly played as his smiling face arrived and he was greeted by his beloved wife Maribeth, his mother Sandra and his cousin Holly.



Visitation for Richie will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Niles Chapel where a funeral service will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.



The family wishes to warmly thank Gary Clay, Richie’s cousin, for his exceptional love and care over the last two years. Thank you for always being there.

To send flowers to the family of Richard A. Fife please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: