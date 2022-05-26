NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Davidson, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Richard was born June 8, 1933, in North Jackson, the son of Arthur and Sylvia (Carnes) Davidson and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Jackson Milton High School in 1951.

After two years of attending Grove City College, Richard served his county in the US Army where he was a Paratrooper.

He retired in 1999 from WCI Steel where he was a Metallurgical Engineer.

Richard was very faithful to his Church where he had been a trustee, member of Spiritual Life Board and an Elder.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Balint) Davidson whom he married June 13, 1959. She died November 12, 2011.

Funeral services celebrating the life of Richard Davidson will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at First Federated Church in North Jackson. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com. To send flowers to the family of Richard, please visit our floral store.