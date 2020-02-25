Richard A. Dando, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Dando, Jr., 60, passed away early Friday afternoon, February 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born August 11, 1959, the son of Richard A. and Nancy L. (Davis) Dando, Sr.

Rick was a laborer and cement finisher with Labors International Union of North America, Local 125.

He was a 1977 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

Rick was a member of Lordstown Christian Church.

He was also a member of Labors International Union of North America, Local 125 and the VFW No. 4129 Hall.

Rick loved his dogs, Brutus and Sookie. He was a devoted fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians and also the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Rick is survived by his mother, Nancy L. Dando; his wife, the former Terri L. Donahue, whom he married July 1, 2004; his daughter, Hailey L.C. Dando (Samuel Hamley) of Niles; his stepchildren, Ryan (Tiffany) Gardner of San Diego, California, Ashley (Jason) Lasher of Niles and Trevor (Crystal) Hapsic of Harvest, Alabama; his sister, Tina M. (John) Breese; his grandchildren, Jeremy, Landon, La’Niah, Peighton, Samantha, Ethan, Isabella, Nolan, Grace, Jonah and Dax; his niece, Mia Breese and several other nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard, Sr. and his sister, Pamela J. Dando.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 28 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Mineral Ridge Chapel, followed by the Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Rick’s name may be given to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

To send flowers to the family of Richard A. Dando, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.