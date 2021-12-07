WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Marion C. Masters passed away peacefully at home at the age of 88 on December 3, 2021 with family by her side.

Marion was born in Buffalo, New York in 1933 and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.

She went on to become a national award-winning Sales Representative, lecturer and teacher with Metropolitan Life Insurance for 35 years.

Also during that time, she was a loving mother to her three sons, Robert D. Cook, Ronald W. Cook and David E Cook.

Marion began to serve the Lord in 1978 and was led to earn her Associate of Theology Degree in 2002 and Certificate of Ordination in 2003.



Throughout her life, Marion was a mentor and leader in the community. After many trips to Israel, she was inspired to establish The Davidic Army of God Ministry which had approximately 30 warriors who answered God’s call to “Declare the Restoration of the Tabernacle of David’s House of Praise, Worship and Intercession.” The Davidic Army was invited to numerous churches and events across the U.S. and celebrated the revival fire of God’s Glory at each one. Through song, dance, flagging and the use of ancient instruments, the Army created an atmosphere for the Lord’s presence and latter-day glory. In 2008, Marion was inspired by God to create a full-size replica of “The Ark of the Covenant” which was patterned after the original Ark Moses fashioned. Elements from around the world were brought in to complete the replica. This Ark was used during many of the Army’s celebrations to bring glory to God.



Marion is predeceased by her husband, Dr. William E. Masters and her son Ronald W. Cook (2010), her father David Capel Jr., her mother Thelma Capel-Edney, her brother David Capel III (2011) and sister, Evelyn R. Thompson (2020).

She is survived by her sons Robert D. Cook and David E. Cook and also her sister, Janet Biggin. Marion loved her four grandchildren, Jennifer Cook, Rachel Cook, Melissa Proctor (Jeff) and Michael Cook. But most of all she adored and loved to spoil her 11 great-grandchildren. They will all miss the sleep-overs at Grandma Marion’s house.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Touch Heaven Ministries, 10 Skyline Dr. Canfield, Ohio, 44406. A celebration of Marion’s life will be held at a later date and time.



The Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make His face shine upon you, And be gracious to you; The Lord lift up His countenance upon you, And give you His Shalom peace. ~Numbers 6:24-26

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Reverend Mary C. Masters please visit our Tribute Store.