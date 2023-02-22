CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Renee Marie Fergus, commonly known as “Nae Nae,” crossed over peacefully at home on Friday, February 17, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living life to the fullest.

Renee had a vibrant personality, a great sense of humor and she handled life’s challenges with a smile on her face.

She was born on March 23, 1966, to Judith Anette and Meryl Louis Duganne in Youngstown, Ohio.

She graduated from Wilson High School in 1984.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Renee. She was a lover of nature, especially flowers and hummingbirds. She had a passion for art and was naturally creative. Of all these things, Renee was happiest at home, with an easel and a paintbrush.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert, with whom she enjoyed 24 years of wonderful marriage with; her daughter, Brittney; her sister, Michelle; her brother, Dominic; her mother-in-law, Joan; her sister-in-law, Laurie; her brother-in-law, Marty and many nieces and nephews.

She took pride in her 23-year career and made close friends in her professional life that she also considered family. Through the extensive care she was given, she also developed strong relationships with caregivers, Rebecca, January and Holly. She was blessed with a loving group of friends whom she cherished deeply.

A Memorial Mass will be held, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m at St. Michaels Church in Canfield. Per Renee’s wishes, there will not be calling hours.

Donations can made to American Cancer Society.

Taking a long a long walk on the beach, watching a beautiful sunset, or feeding hummingbirds are the best ways to honor her.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

