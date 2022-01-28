WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reginald J Hoerig, 87, died Tuesday, January 25 at Capri Gardens, Lewis Center, Ohio following a short illness.



He was born on August 3, 1934 in Warren where he spent most of his life.



Reginald attended Ohio University prior to joining the Army.

He worked at Packard Electric for 43 years before retiring in 1997.



He loved watching Ohio State football, as well as the Cleveland Indians. He also enjoyed bowling and play cards with his friends.



He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Monika Hoerig of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Dee Hoerig of Columbus, Ohio; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Aracely Hoerig of North Richland Hills, Texas; grandchildren, Nicholas and Benjamin Hoerig; sister, Jeanne Ferkany of Columbus, Ohio and sister-in-law, Alice O’Neil of Cortland, Ohio.



He is predeceased by his wife, Sally Hoerig, whom he married February 14, 1961; his parents, Floyd and Ruth Hoerig; mother-in-law, Olive O’Neil and brothers-in-law, Ed Ferkany and Norm O’Neil.



Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 31 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren and also from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 1 at St. Williams Roman Catholic Church, 5431 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 70 W. Streetsboro Street #201, Hudson, OH 44236 or American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.



