Regina Clare Campana, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina Clare Campana, 91, of Poland, formerly of Youngstown, died early Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland.

Regina was born February 19, 1930, in Girard, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Magdeline (Cook) Buser and was a life long area resident.

She graduated from Girard High School in 1949.

She was very proud of performing on the gymnastic rings and looked forward to her yearly class reunions.

She had been a secretary at St. Stanislaus School for over 15 years.

She was a member of St. Michael Parish in Canfield.

Regina loved spending time with friends and family. She was a proud grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed making memories and spending time with them. She would go all out for the holidays.

She loved to bake, sew and dance with her husband of 60 years.

Her husband, Robert Campana, whom she married July 16, 1953, died April 8, 2020.

She leaves her children, David (Mary Ellen) of Canfield, Loretta (Robert) Lape of Boardman, Mark (Sue) Campana of Millville, Minnesota; 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Regina will also be missed by her sister, Nancy Louden of Mineral Ridge.

A special thanks to the staff who helped take care of Regina from Shepherd of the Valley and Hospice of the Valley.

Friends may call on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m., at St. Michael Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

Internment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.