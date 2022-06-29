YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca (Becky) Pasqual Fox passed away on Tuesday, June 28 at St. Elizabeth Hospital following a short illness.

She was born on September 5, 1964, to Robert Pasqual and Betty Olson.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1982.

Becky was very outgoing and was loved by everyone who knew her. She was always willing to help anyone.

She leaves behind her grandson, Dylan Fox; her mother; her brothers, Bob, Paul, Derek and Tony (Carrie) Pasqual and her sisters, Laura Damko and Beth (Tim) Brown. Becky also leaves behind numerous relatives and really good friends whom she loved.

Becky was preceded in death by her son, David Fox; her brother, Brian and her father, Robert Pasqual.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date. To send flowers to the family of Rebecca, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.