Raymond Wilbur Case, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heaven is a very fortunate place today but this world has lost a wonderful man.

Raymond Wilbur Case, age 91, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.



Raymond Wilbur Case’s story starts on September 1, 1927, when he was born in Youngstown, the oldest child of Roy and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Johns Case. He grew up first in Struthers, then “way out in the country” on a small farm on South Avenue in Boardman.



The day after graduating from Boardman High School in 1946, Ray enlisted in the Army. He was eventually stationed in the Philippines as an MP (Military Police) – a role that amazes

everyone who knew Ray and his sweet demeanor. A cop? Not Ray!



Shortly after returning home, Ray met the love of his life, Betty Jane Boyer, on a blind date. After a whirlwind romance, they married on January 27, 1951. They enjoyed 68 years of a

loving marriage, grounded in their Christian faith and continuing to the day he died. No couple was every closer. They did virtually everything together, side by side.



Ray was a family man to his core — no one one loved his offspring more. He was especially fond of small babies and loved holding them. And they loved his soothing touch, delivered by his big strong hands.



Employed as a roll turner (which, contrary to what his children believed, had nothing to do with bread or buns) at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 35 years, Ray retired early, in 1982.

He then spent his time and considerable talents on beautiful woodworking projects, including a violin created from scratch and with church activities.

Until declining health made it impossible, he was an active member of Evangel Baptist Church in Boardman, including serving as a deacon, singing in the choir, delivering Meals on Wheels, participating in Speeders — the church’s seniors group — teaching woodworking skills to men in nursing homes and volunteering with the church’s food bank. Until essentially losing his eyesight a few years ago, he read the Bible from cover to cover

every year for 40 years.



In his actions, Ray never, ever departed from his beliefs. He was a man who lived his faith, every day and in every way. His quiet strength, gentle ways, generosity, humility, honesty

and integrity were well known among his family and friends. His love and loyalty were absolutely unconditional.

To cherish his memory, Ray leaves behind his wife, Betty; children, Cheryl Case (Tom Franko) and their son, Brian Case-Franko, Barbara Franko (Mike) and their daughters, Jenny Genova (Rick) and Lisa Franko, Janet Allen (husband, Jeff, deceased) and her children, Chad McCrone (Cristin) and Jill Hoffman (George), Jim Case (Susan) and their two sons, Pat Case and Shawn Case (Heather) and Laura Detwiler and her daughter, Weslie Broderick (Michael).

In addition, he leaves two great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Adams and Jessen Hoffman, who called him, of all things, Gerger.

He is also survived by his brother, Marvin (“Bud”) Case and numerous nieces and nephews.

His brother, LeRoy, preceded him in death.



On Tuesday, September 10, the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral following at 12:00 Noon, at Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Boulevard, Youngstown, 44512.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ray’s name to the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ray's name to the church.



Ray's family is so sorry that he is gone, but so very happy that he was here.

